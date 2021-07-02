(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) A decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible participation in the United Nations General Assembly will be made later, since there is no understanding of the format of the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is no understanding regarding the General Assembly, there is no understanding of its format. Some time is still left, and the pandemic situation often develops in an unpredictable manner, so all decisions will be made closer to the date of the event," Peskov told reporters.