MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Russia will take into account all factors, including security issues, before taking the final decision on the format of participation of President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit in Indonesia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In order to decide on the format of our participation, given that there is an invitation at the highest level for which we are grateful to the country-organizer of the upcoming summit, all factors will be taken into account, including security issues, of course," Peskov told the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" tv show.