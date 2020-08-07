UrduPoint.com
Decision On Registration Of Russian COVID Vaccine To Be Made After Review- Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Clinical trial data and other documents on the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute are currently under expert review, and the decision on registration will be made based on its results, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said the vaccine could be registered as early as Wednesday.

"The documents that are needed to register the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of the Health Ministry, including clinical trial data, are under expert review. The decision on registration will be made based on the results of the review," the ministry said.

