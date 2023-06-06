UrduPoint.com

Decision On Restoration Of Kakhovka Plant To Be Made Soon - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

The decision on the restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) will be made in the coming days after the inspection of the damage, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The decision on the restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) will be made in the coming days after the inspection of the damage, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Tuesday.

"As soon as we see the final destruction that exists at the Kakhovka HPP, then a decision will be made on how and by what technology it will be restored.

A decision on what is needed for this will be made in the coming days," Saldo said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam but caused uncontrollable water outflow to towns down the stream. Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

