Decision On Russian, Belarusian Athletes To Be Made No Earlier Than July 2023 - IOC Head

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be made no earlier than a year before the start of the games, International Olympic Committee's (IOC) head Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the IOC executive board has recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flag but not if they support the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"The decision about the participation of athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports will come after the one year to go.

We want to monitor the implementation of our recommendations, we know that this is a complex issue, therefore, we are very happy that the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) has just confirmed that they are ready to assist and coordinate their work with the international federation to make this happen in a harmonized way," Bach said.

The Olympics in Paris are scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

