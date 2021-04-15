UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision On Russian Defense Ministry's Office In Serbia To Be Made By 2021 End- Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:39 PM

Decision on Russian Defense Ministry's Office in Serbia to Be Made by 2021 End- Ambassador

A decision on opening a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in Serbia can be made by the end of the year, Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) A decision on opening a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in Serbia can be made by the end of the year, Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Despite the growing pressure, Serbia remains committed to all the defense cooperation agreements with Russia, including the agreement to open an office of the Russian Defense Ministry in Belgrade. Documents are undergoing final approval. I think everything will be settled by the end of the year," Botsan-Kharchenko said.

The countries discuss potential deployment of "several experts who will coordinate defense cooperation," the ambassador specified.

"All the plans on developing these ties and delivering equipment remain in force. Serbia keeps consistently strengthening its defense capacity. This is its sovereign affair. We understand that it is necessary taking into consideration the situation in the region," Botsan-Kharchenko added.

Related Topics

Russia Belgrade Serbia All Agreement

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish lower

6 minutes ago

Ramadan diet requires balanced calories divided be ..

16 minutes ago

Christchurch Mosque Shooter's Judicial Review Hear ..

6 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,944 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.