BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) A decision on opening a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in Serbia can be made by the end of the year, Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Despite the growing pressure, Serbia remains committed to all the defense cooperation agreements with Russia, including the agreement to open an office of the Russian Defense Ministry in Belgrade. Documents are undergoing final approval. I think everything will be settled by the end of the year," Botsan-Kharchenko said.

The countries discuss potential deployment of "several experts who will coordinate defense cooperation," the ambassador specified.

"All the plans on developing these ties and delivering equipment remain in force. Serbia keeps consistently strengthening its defense capacity. This is its sovereign affair. We understand that it is necessary taking into consideration the situation in the region," Botsan-Kharchenko added.