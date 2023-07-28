Open Menu

Decision On Russia's Participation In APEC Summit Yet To Be Made - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia has not yet made any decisions regarding the participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that it is necessary to receive an official invitation.

The Washington Post has reported that the United States are not planning to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the APEC summit in San Francisco in November.

"You don't have to listen to newspapers, you have to wait for an official statement. Firstly, this is still far enough away, we have many important events, ... including at the highest level. This is the first point. And secondly, this, of course, is not the invitation that we will be waiting for, obviously," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the decision on Russia's participation in the event has not been made yet.

