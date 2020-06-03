(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The decision on Russia's participation in the G7 summit must be made jointly by all member countries in accordance with the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The Kremlin earlier said US President Donald Trump, in a recent telephone conversation, had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about his idea of holding a G7 summit in September with a possible invitation of the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea.

"The decision on the Russian Federation was made in 2014 by the G7 countries. Similarly, any new decision should be made by common agreement of the G7 countries in light of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the French Foreign Ministry spokesman said when asked whether France supported Russia's participation in the next G7 summit, as Trump wanted.