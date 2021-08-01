Decision on Spectators at Paralympics to Be Made After Olympic Games - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The decision on whether to allow spectators at the Paralympics in Japan will be made after the Olympic Games conclude on August 8, the CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games kicked off on July 23 and most of the competitions are being held without spectators to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Muto told reporters on Sunday that no decision has been made yet on whether to allow spectators at the Paralympics and that organizers will wait for the Olympic Games to end first, before looking into the matter.

The new state of emergency in Tokyo will be in force until August 22. The 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo will be held on August 24 - September 5.