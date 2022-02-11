UrduPoint.com

Decision On Strengthening NATO Presence In Eastern Flank Expected In Spring - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 04:36 PM

The decision on the long-term strengthening of NATO presence in the eastern flank is expected in spring 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"We have the defense ministerial meeting next week and I expect that ministers will agree to further start the planning and to address the scale and the scope and the details about how to deploy a battle group.

And then I expect that the final decision will be taken during the spring," Stoltenberg said during a briefing in Romania.

Stoltenberg added that the risk of military conflict in Europe persists.

"We are considering long-term adjustment in our posture and that includes establishing battle groups in the southeast of the alliance meaning Romania but also other countries around the Black Sea Region," Stoltenberg said.

