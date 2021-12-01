UrduPoint.com

Decision On Travel Restrictions Within EU To Be Made By End Of Week - French Gov't

Decision on Travel Restrictions Within EU to Be Made by End of Week - French Gov't

The EU will make a decision on travel restrictions within the bloc due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain by the end of the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

"The question is raised about the mandatory negative result of the PCR test for travel within the EU. We are working on this issue in coordination with our European partners. The decision will be made by the end of the week," Attal told a briefing.

