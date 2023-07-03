(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12, Serhiy Nikiforov, Zelenskyy's spokesman, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12, Serhiy Nikiforov, Zelenskyy's spokesman, said on Monday

"We usually do not comment in advance, we do not announce for security reasons. In general, everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield," Nikiforov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne.

He added that "the decision has not yet been made," according to the report.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the 31-nation alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away, chiefly due to Ukraine's active involvement in an armed conflict.

In early June, Zelenskyy said that Kiev was hoping to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.