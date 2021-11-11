Decision to Allow Sputnik V-Vaccinated to Israel From November 15 Still in Force - Source

The decision to allow entry to Israel for tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine from November 15 is still in effect, a government source told Sputnik

TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) - The decision to allow entry to Israel for tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine from November 15 is still in effect, a government source told Sputnik.

"So far, the ministry of health has not updated the red list (of countries with a difficult epidemiological situation), it means that everything is in force," the source said.

In October, Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov told Sputnik that a decision had been made to let tourists vaccinated by Sputnik V into Israel from November 15, but the possible inclusion of Russia in the list of "red countries" on COVID-19 could postpone the implementation of the decision by several weeks.

Tourists will be able to enter Israel if they are vaccinated and have not been to the "red" country in the past 14 days. However, those vaccinated by Sputnik V will have to be in quarantine pending the receipt of serological test results.

From November 1, tourists vaccinated with vaccines approved by the WHO can enter Israel. The list of approved vaccines includes Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Janssen, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, Sinovac.