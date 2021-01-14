MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The decision to ban US President Donald Trump from Twitter was right, company CEO Jack Dorsey said.

Earlier, Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended Trump's accounts, accusing him of inciting violence. Other, less known social networks, followed suit.

"I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we'd take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? I believe this was the right decision for Twitter," Dorsey wrote on Twitter.

"While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us. Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation," he said.