Decision to Extend Grain Deal Not Made Yet, Negotiations Ongoing - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) No decision has been made yet regarding the extension of the Istanbul grain deal, negotiations are still ongoing, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the agreement would be prolonged by another 120 days.

"Negotiations on the extension of this mechanism are ongoing. The final results will be announced at the end of the meetings," the source said.

The decision on the deal's future is likely to be made on Thursday, the source added.