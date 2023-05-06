Decision to Invite Zelenskyy to Address Swiss Parliament Violating Neutrality - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Member of the Swiss National Council Thomas Aeschi on Friday expressed his discontent over the Swiss parliament's decision to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address lawmakers during the summer session, considering it an attempt to influence the parliament's ban on the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

Swiss media reported on Friday that Zelenskyy will make a video address to the members of the Federal Assembly, the Swiss Parliament, in summer. The petition of the Ukrainian embassy to Bern was granted by the National Council as well as by the Council of States.

"I oppose the Ukrainian President making a video address in the National Council ... Ukraine is trying to directly influence the parliament's decision on weapons/ammunition deliveries.

Our neutrality is violated!" the lawmaker tweeted.

Aeschi added that he had asked the office of the National Council to decline Ukraine's petition.

The press office of the Federal Assembly said on Friday that the exact date of Zelenskyy's address is yet to be agreed upon with Ukraine.

Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the UN Pascal Christine Berisville said on May 1 that the re-export of Swiss weapons to Ukraine is possible only if the country's parliament amends the legislation.

The Swiss government reaffirmed in early March its intention to continue to adhere to the practice of prohibiting the re-export of weapons to countries involved in armed conflicts amid debates on the topic in the country's parliament.