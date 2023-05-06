UrduPoint.com

Decision To Invite Zelenskyy To Address Swiss Parliament Violating Neutrality - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Decision to Invite Zelenskyy to Address Swiss Parliament Violating Neutrality - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Member of the Swiss National Council Thomas Aeschi on Friday expressed his discontent over the Swiss parliament's decision to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address lawmakers during the summer session, considering it an attempt to influence the parliament's ban on the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

Swiss media reported on Friday that Zelenskyy will make a video address to the members of the Federal Assembly, the Swiss Parliament, in summer. The petition of the Ukrainian embassy to Bern was granted by the National Council as well as by the Council of States.

"I oppose the Ukrainian President making a video address in the National Council ... Ukraine is trying to directly influence the parliament's decision on weapons/ammunition deliveries.

Our neutrality is violated!" the lawmaker tweeted.

Aeschi added that he had asked the office of the National Council to decline Ukraine's petition.

The press office of the Federal Assembly said on Friday that the exact date of Zelenskyy's address is yet to be agreed upon with Ukraine.

Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the UN Pascal Christine Berisville said on May 1 that the re-export of Swiss weapons to Ukraine is possible only if the country's parliament amends the legislation.

The Swiss government reaffirmed in early March its intention to continue to adhere to the practice of prohibiting the re-export of weapons to countries involved in armed conflicts amid debates on the topic in the country's parliament.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Parliament Bern Switzerland March May Media Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

49 minutes ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

2 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

2 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.