Decision to Make Emergency Landing in Minsk Made by Ryanair Plane Captain - Minsk Airport

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The decision to make an emergency landing at the Minsk airport over a bomb threat was made by the pilot in command of the Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, the shift chief at the Minsk airport Maxim Kiyakov said on Sunday.

"Under the international guidelines, Minsk was the nearest airport, and according to these rules, the captain decided to land here. That is, it was the decision of the plane captain," Kiyakov told ONT broadcaster.