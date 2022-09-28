(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he knew nothing about the possibility of reformatting Russia's special military operation into a counter-terrorist operation as the decision rested only with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am not aware of this. In any case, this can only be the decision of the supreme commander-in-chief and the president of the country," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia's special military operation would be reformatted into a counter-terrorist operation after the accession of new territories to the country.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow would continue the operation even after referendums in Russia-controlled territories to liberate, at least, the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) within the 2014 borders ” the goal that have not been achieved yet.

Peskov recalled that the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) had already been liberated.