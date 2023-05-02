Decision to Supply F-16 Jets to Ukraine to Be Tied to Results of Counteroffensive - Kuleba

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that the decision to provide Kiev with F-16 fighter jets would be made after Ukraine's planned counteroffensive.

"We will receive F-16 aircraft. It is a matter of time. It is our job and the job of the president's team to make it happen as quickly as possible. I think this decision (on providing fighter jets to Kiev) ... will be tied to the results of the counteroffensive," Kuleba told Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.

Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.