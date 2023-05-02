UrduPoint.com

Decision To Supply F-16 Jets To Ukraine To Be Tied To Results Of Counteroffensive - Kuleba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Decision to Supply F-16 Jets to Ukraine to Be Tied to Results of Counteroffensive - Kuleba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that the decision to provide Kiev with F-16 fighter jets would be made after Ukraine's planned counteroffensive.

"We will receive F-16 aircraft. It is a matter of time. It is our job and the job of the president's team to make it happen as quickly as possible. I think this decision (on providing fighter jets to Kiev) ... will be tied to the results of the counteroffensive," Kuleba told Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.

Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Job Kiev United States February April Media From

Recent Stories

Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in comma ..

Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in commanding position

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

18 minutes ago
 DIFC Academy collaborates with PwC’s Academy Mid ..

DIFC Academy collaborates with PwC’s Academy Middle East

26 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 millio ..

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.