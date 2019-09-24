Decision to suspend UK parliament was 'unlawful': Supreme Court

Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled "unlawful" a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit, saying it was "void and of no effect"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled "unlawful" a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit, saying it was "void and of no effect".

"The court is bound to conclude... that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful," Supreme Court head Brenda Hale said in the ruling.