Decisions Of Conference On Libya Confirm Formula For Withdrawal Of Foreign Troops - Lavrov

Sat 13th November 2021

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The decisions of the Paris conference on Libya confirmed the phased and synchronized formula for the withdrawal of foreign military from Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"With regard to the withdrawal of foreign military groups, armed forces and so on, the decision that has been made today confirmed the formula contained in the final document of the Berlin Conference in July this year and the formula that the military committee of the Libyan parties, the so-called '5+5,' wrote down in its decisions just a couple of weeks ago: the withdrawal must be complete, while it must be carried out in stages, gradually and necessarily synchronized with regard to those who support the West of Libya and who support the East," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that it was very important not to upset the balance on the ground.

"It is this balance that has made it possible to maintain the ceasefire regime for more than a year. And if it is violated now, the risk of a resumption of hostilities will increase, for sure" the minister said.

It is necessary to focus on the quality preparation of the elections in Libya, and not on the fulfillment of artificial deadlines, Lavrov also said.

