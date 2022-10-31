UrduPoint.com

Decisions Of Kiev, Ankara, UN On Traffic Under Grain Deal Non-Binding For Russia - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Decisions of Kiev, Ankara, UN on Traffic Under Grain Deal Non-Binding for Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The decisions made by Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations on the movement of ships under the grain deal do not oblige Russia to do anything, a Russian source said.

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul (JCC), which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain, announced on Sunday that Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations had agreed on the traffic route for October 31 for 14 vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We suspended participation and officially informed the JCC about this. Decisions made without us (if they are made) do not oblige us to do anything," a Russian source told reporters on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

