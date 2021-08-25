Decisions on Afghanistan to Be Coordinated With International Partners - Merkel

Decisions on Afghanistan will be coordinated with international partners, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Wednesday, adding that the issue has been discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Decisions on Afghanistan will be coordinated with international partners, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Wednesday, adding that the issue has been discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Merkel said that contacts are necessary with the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) due to a new reality on the ground in Afghanistan.

"We will closely coordinate our actions with European and international partners. Consultations have already started in the EU, NATO and the G7, I also talked about this with Russian President Putin, this dialogue should be continued," Merkel told lawmakers,