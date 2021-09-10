Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration Approved on Basis of 28 Programs

Decisions on deepening the integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus on the basis on 28 union programs were approved, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Decisions on deepening the integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus on the basis on 28 union programs were approved, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"The decisions on deepening integration on the basis of 28 union programs were approved. They were all coordinated," Mishustin said following a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers.

The programs define a clear trajectory of cooperation in almost all areas, Mishustin added.