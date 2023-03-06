Decisions on Future of Nord Stream to Be Taken By Shareholders - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The future of the Nord Stream gas pipelines should be determined by the shareholders of the international project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, media reported, citing sources, on alleged plans to mothball the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that there are plans to repair them.

"It is necessary to pose this question to Gazprom, which is a shareholder of this international project in one way or the other. And of course, this is a decision that should be made collectively by all shareholders. You know that this is an international project," Peskov told a briefing, when asked about the possible closure of pipelines.