UrduPoint.com

Decisions On Guarantees To Private Military Companies' Employees To Be Made Soon - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Decisions on Guarantees to Private Military Companies' Employees to Be Made Soon - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leadership believes decisions regarding social guarantees to private military companies' employees participating in the special military operation in Ukraine will be made soon.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian authorities are considering supporting those involved in the special operation - both as volunteers and within private military companies.

"We proceed from the fact that certain decisions on this matter will be made in the near future.

We all heard Putin's words. He did not name many units that are heroically fighting on the front, but he said that he expresses gratitude to everyone," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

He said the Kremlin is trying to follow all discussions, including the topic of Russia's special military operation.

Peskov said Putin receives information about the operation from many sources, including ministries, agencies, media and public organizations, and uses many tools.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Media All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

1 hour ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

3 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

3 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

3 hours ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.