Decisions on Guarantees to Private Military Companies' Employees to Be Made Soon - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leadership believes decisions regarding social guarantees to private military companies' employees participating in the special military operation in Ukraine will be made soon.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian authorities are considering supporting those involved in the special operation - both as volunteers and within private military companies.

"We proceed from the fact that certain decisions on this matter will be made in the near future.

We all heard Putin's words. He did not name many units that are heroically fighting on the front, but he said that he expresses gratitude to everyone," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

He said the Kremlin is trying to follow all discussions, including the topic of Russia's special military operation.

Peskov said Putin receives information about the operation from many sources, including ministries, agencies, media and public organizations, and uses many tools.