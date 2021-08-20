(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The situation with the new government in Afghanistan will be clarified in the coming days, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) political office, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are still going through a transition period. As for ministries and governance of the country, the situation will be clarified within the next few days," Naeem said.

The Taliban spokesman stressed that it is too early to say anything about the form of government in the country. Naeem also noted that the Taliban maintain contact with Afghanistan's embassies abroad,