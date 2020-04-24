UrduPoint.com
Decisions On UN General Assembly Anniversary Session Lie With Member States - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:37 PM

Decisions on UN General Assembly Anniversary Session Lie with Member States - Spokesman

The UN Secretariat is open for consultations on how to arrange the 75th General Assembly session in the year of the coronavirus pandemic but leaves all decisions to the member states, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The UN Secretariat is open for consultations on how to arrange the 75th General Assembly session in the year of the coronavirus pandemic but leaves all decisions to the member states, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The decision whatever happens to the high-level week is a decision that will have to be taken by the member states. We are there to give them advice on health issues, on security, on the technical issues," Dujarric told reporters.

The gathering of the world leaders will mark the 75th UN anniversary on September 15-30 in New York.

There have been no decisions yet on whether to reschedule the event due to the pandemic.

