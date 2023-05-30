UrduPoint.com

Decisive Steps Needed To Ease Tensions In Kosovo, Not West's 'Half-Measures' - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Decisive Steps Needed to Ease Tensions in Kosovo, Not West's 'Half-Measures' - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Decisive steps are necessary to deescalate tensions between Serbs and Kosovars, and not "half-measures" proposed by Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.

"Decisive steps are needed to deescalate, and not half-measures like the idea of the Americans to temporarily 'resettle' the new 'mayors' from municipal buildings to other facilities," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman also called on the West "to stop blaming" Serbs for violent incidents in Kosovo and influence authorities in Pristina.

"And not to provoke Belgrade, which was forced to declare full combat readiness of the armed forces and push it to the administrative line with Kosovo, at the risk of again being accused of 'escalating tension," Zakharova said.

The spokesman added that the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) showed unprofessionalism when dealing with the situation.

"They not only showed their unprofessionalism, but also became a source of unnecessary violence, an escalation factor," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

NATO Army Police Russia Pristina Belgrade Serbia Albanian From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

16 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

31 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.