Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM)

"Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-based Ummah"

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022) We, ministers and representatives of OIC Member States participating in the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on 8 September 2022 (12 Safar 1444H), under the theme: “Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-Based Ummah”

Recalling the OIC Charter which provides for the need: “to create conducive conditions for sound upbringing of Muslim children and youth, and to inculcate in them Islamic values through education for strengthening their cultural, social, moral and ethical ideals,”

Guided by Islamic precepts and key international instruments and conventions affirming the pivotal and fundamental role of youth and sports in the development of states and societies,

Guided also by the OIC-2025 Programme of Action which “calls for youth capacity building and youth exchange programs and the improvement of strategies for youth employment, provision of quality education, entrepreneurship and vocational skills development.”

Recalling the resolutions adopted by the various sessions of the Islamic Summit Conference, in particular the 3rd Extraordinary Session (Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit 2005) and the 14th Ordinary Islamic Summit Conference (Makkah Al-Mukarramah 2019) and the resolutions of the various session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, in particular resolution 11/43-ORG on the establishment of a youth unit in the General Secretariat, adopted by the 43rd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent in 2016 and resolutions of relevant sectoral meetings, in particular those of the 4th session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers, held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2018,

Affirming the importance attached by the OIC and its relevant organs and institutions to the development of youth and sports, and the responsibility of Member States to enhance youth capacity and advance their role in development to provide conditions for stability, progress and prosperity and to combat extremist and violent ideas propagated by various terrorist groups,

Affirming the role of young men and women in building for the Islamic world a brilliant future and an ummah in solidarity, characterized by dialogue, moderation, centrist approach, tolerance and respect for others,

Reiterating our commitment to implement the OIC Youth Strategy and the OIC Sports Development Strategy adopted by the OIC as the guiding documents for Member States to promote joint Islamic action in the field of youth and sports,

Commending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly the place of youth and sports development in the Vision, and the efforts being made by the Kingdom to enhance youth awareness and promote their role in development and ummah building, which is aligned with the principles and objectives of the OIC-2025 Programme and relevant OIC resolutions,

Welcoming the entry into force of the Statute of the Women Development Organization (WDO) and the commencement of the WDO’s operations. We believe in in the central role of the WDO in the development of young women in the Member States, and congratulate Dr Afnan Shoaibi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on her appointment as executive director of WDO,

Applauding the efforts of the OIC Secretary General to build youth capacity and develop sports in Member States, in coordination with OIC organs and institutions in the field of youth and sports,

Welcoming the establishment, by the United Arab Emirates, of the Arab Youth Center in Abu Dhabi, which implements initiatives led by Arab youth and offers wider spaces enabling them to contribute to national sustainable developments efforts and endeavors,

Having considered the reports submitted by the OIC organs and institutions in the field of youth and sports and following ensuing deliberations,

Supporting the outcomes of the 5th Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers,

1. Attach maximum attention to the causes of youth and sports to contribute to the development efforts in Member States;

2. Recommend the need to implement the OIC youth strategy and the OIC plan of action for the development of sports in Member States;

3. Urge our Member States and relevant OIC institutions to develop mechanisms to enhance their role to coordinate with international organizations and institutions active in the field of youth and sports, and intensify cooperation and exchange of information and experience in promoting youth capacity and developing sports to contribute to development at national and international levels;

4.

Welcome resolution 11/43-ORG on the Establishment of New Unit in charge of Youth Affairs within the OIC Genera Secretariat, adopted by the 43rd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, and invite all member States and relevant OIC organs and institutions to support the youth unit to enable it carry out the task assigned to it;

5. Invite the General Secretariat, with the contribution of Member States and relevant OIC organs and institutions, particularly the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) to enhance the capacity of the youth unit and provide it with necessary human and financial resources to cooperate and coordinate with OIC organs active in the field of youth and sports to follow up the implementation of the resolution, strategies and relevant OIC plans of action;

6. Urge Member States and relevant OIC institutions to take necessary measures to implement the OIC youth strategy and the OIC sports development strategy and their relevant resolutions, in coordination with the General Secretariat;

7. Commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the place of youth and sports development in the Vision, and the efforts being made by the Kingdom of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince to put youth and sports issues at the heart of Kingdom’s development agenda;

8. Invite our Member States to take necessary measures to remove impediments hindering the participation of youth in development;

9. Express our deep concern over growing terrorist attacks, violent extremism, fanaticism and incitement to terrorism among the youth, particularly through the media and social media, and its implications for stability, security and peaceful coexistence among peoples across the world, in particular the OIC Member States;

10. Invite our Member States to put the issues of youth and sports at the core of their development programmes and plans of action and ensure that young men and women participate effectively in their implementation and in national developmental action; and to provide opportunities for sound education, health, training and befitting work and pay attention to youth with special needs;

11. Commend the efforts invested by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support and empower young people, and appreciate the various initiatives it has launched in this regard, including in particular the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution on Youth, Peace and Security, and Call on Member States to pursue efforts for its implementation.

12. Express appreciation of the preparations undertaken by the State of Qatar to organize the FIFA World Cup 2022, and the pride that the Arab and Muslim youth take in seeing this grandiose event hosted by an Arab-Muslim country. Qatar’s hosting of this global competition has been an opportunity to support many youth initiatives through the “Generation Amazing” platform launched in 2010. This in addition to the training and development programs for young leaders through the “Josoor Institute”, and the volunteer programs that have attracted over 20000 participants. These initiatives have significantly contributed to promoting joint Islamic action in the fields of youth and sports. (Qatar)

13. Underscore the central role of national institutions working in the field of youth and sports in the implementation the OIC youth strategy and the OIC sports development strategy; invite the General Secretariat to strengthen cooperation and coordination and coordinate with those institutions and hold regional symposia to contribute to enhancing youth capacities in cultural diplomacy, entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial skills, microfinance, promoting voluntarism and encouraging cultural, youth, sport and visit exchanges to promote rapprochement among our Member States’ youth;

14. Convey profound gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Ibn Abdulaziz for the generous hosting of the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;

15. Extend gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Ministry of Sports for the excellent arrangements to ensure the success of this conference; and convey appreciation to the OIC General Secretariat for its outstanding efforts to ensure the success of the conference.