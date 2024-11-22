Declaration On Vocational Education Adopted In Tianjin By 32 Countries
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A ministerial declaration on the development of vocational education was adopted by 32 countries on Thursday at the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference held in north China's Tianjin.
The declaration, titled "Tianjian Consensus on World Vocational Education Development," was deliberated and adopted by senior officials in education and other related sectors from 32 countries at a roundtable of the conference.
The conference opened on Thursday and was attended by more than 1,200 guests from over 100 countries and regions, including government officials, diplomatic envoys, international organizations and educational institute personnel, among others.
It also featured parallel meetings on topics including the coordination between enterprises and colleges in vocational training, the role of vocational education in global sustainable development, and the occupation development of vocational education teachers.
The conference, which will last until Friday, is jointly hosted by China's Ministry of Education, the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, and the Tianjin municipal government.
