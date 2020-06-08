UrduPoint.com
Declared Coronavirus Cases Top Seven Million Globally: AFP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:58 PM

Declared coronavirus cases top seven million globally: AFP

Declared coronavirus infections topped seven million globally, some two thirds in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0700 GMT Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Declared coronavirus infections topped seven million globally, some two thirds in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0700 GMT Monday.

At least 7,003,851 cases have been officially recorded around the world, including 402,867 deaths, and Europe is the hardest-hit continent with 2,275,305 cases and 183,542 deaths.

The United States has recorded 1,942,363 cases and 110,514 deaths since the outbreak first emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or serious cases.

