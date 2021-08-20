UrduPoint.com

Declassified Papers Proving Japan's WWII Crimes Red Flag To Tokyo's Far Right - Think Tank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Declassified Papers Proving Japan's WWII Crimes Red Flag to Tokyo's Far Right - Think Tank

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Archival documents declassified by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), which bear evidence of Japan's plans to wage biological war against the Soviet Union and other crimes against humanity during World War II, will serve as a warning to Japanese militarists and far-right forces, Ba Dianjun, a director of the Institute of International Politics at Jilin University in China, told Sputnik.

Early on Friday, the FSB declassified archival materials proving that Japan had been developing biological weapons, which the military tested on humans before starting a war against the Soviet Union in June 1945 despite the Soviet-Japanese Neutrality Pact. The Japanese special services also sent Chinese and Soviet citizens suspected of any anti-Japanese activities to the prison of Unit 731 ” the Epidemic Prevention and Water Purification Department of the Kwantung Army, where they were subjected to inhumane tests and death.

"The release of these papers is a warning to the Japanese militarists and the Japanese right-wing forces. If Japanese militarists gain control of Japanese politics, it will be a disaster not only for the people of other countries but also for Japan itself," Ba said.

According to the professor, it is a wake-up call to those political forces in Japan that challenge the achievements of anti-fascist forces in World War II. Despite Japan's evasion of responsibility or denial of committing war crimes and even open provocations against the international community, Japan "seems to have succeeded in creating an image of a victim of war."

The release of papers, in Ba's opinion, will help understand the "dark history of Japanese militarism."

On August 15, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made ceremonial offerings at the Yasukuni Shrine, a controversial place of remembrance of the 2.5 million Japanese soldiers who died fighting for the empire. It is considered by other Asian nations as a symbol of Japan's militarist past. The shrine lists the Names of over 1,000 war criminals, including 14 "Class A" war criminals, who were executed or given lengthy prison sentences.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying condemned Suga's actions, calling the incident "a desecration of historical truth."

