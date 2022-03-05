UrduPoint.com

Declassified Procurement List Shows US Sent Ukraine Urban Fight Arms In December - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Pentagon has been equipping Ukraine with weapons and equipment suitable for fighting in urban areas since December 2021, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a declassified report on supplies and sales.

Military supplies included shotguns and specialized suits to protect soldiers from unexploded ordnance, according to the report.

Over the past week, Washington has boosted supplies, sending Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems for the first time, and increasing deliveries of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, among other ammunition, the report read.

According to experts, cited by the newspaper, the hostilities in Ukraine will eventually turn into street battles.

On February 25, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that under no scenario does the US administration intend to send American troops to Ukraine to fight against Russia.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine in responding to requests for help from Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

