Declassified Replica of 1st Soviet Nuclear Explosive Shell Showcased at Army-2019 Forum

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A replica of the shell that contained the first ever Soviet nuclear weapon, the RDS-1, was shown to the public for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The model is being showcased as part of an exposition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Soviet Union's first nuclear test, which was carried out on August 29, 1949.

While the outer shell of the aerial bomb that was supposed to carry the nuclear weapon is widely known, the shell of the explosive itself has not been declassified and made public until now.

Army-2019 started earlier in the day at the Patriot Expocenter and will run until Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.