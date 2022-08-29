UrduPoint.com

Decline In Investment In Russia To Be Limited To 2% - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:50 PM

The decline in investment in Russia's fixed capital this year will be limited to 2%, slowing down to 1% next year, with the peak of the fall expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday

"There will still be a decrease in investment, although more moderate than we had previously assumed, and its epicenter will be in the fourth quarter (of 2022) and may spill over to the beginning of next year," Belousov said at a government meeting on the sustainability of Russian economy under sanctions.

"In general, we expect that the decline in investment this year will be limited to about 2%, next year the decline will continue, but it will be half as much, that is, about 1%," he added.

According to Belousov, the situation with investment activity in Russia remains tense due to restrictions on imports and other sanctions. The issue remains high on the government's agenda, in particular, the support for investment in infrastructure construction, the Federal Targeted Investment Program, and private initiatives, Belousov said.

"Investment support is probably the main central issue right now," Belousov said, explaining that the economy's dynamics, the dynamics of GDP, including consumer demand and real income of the population, depend on the future investment trajectory and the response of businesses to sanctions.

Protection and promotion of investment will thus help support the Russian economy, the official noted.

"Let me remind you that, currently, we have 36 projects under implementation, and before the end of the year we have to launch 25 more with a total investment of almost 1 trillion rubles ($16.6 billion), namely 870 billion rubles," Belousov said, adding that the government was tasked by the president with introducing a regional investment standard that "qualitatively changes the business climate in the regions."

Belousov also said that a set of additional measures to stimulate investment, including the development of industrial clusters, has been worked out together with the relevant ministries.

The Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) data on investment dynamics in the second quarter will be published on August 31. According to the results of the first quarter, investments in Russia's fixed capital increased by 12.8% compared to the same time frame last year.

