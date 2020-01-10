The process of decoding the flight recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane that crashed in Iran may take 1-2 months, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The process of decoding the flight recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane that crashed in Iran may take 1-2 months, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI).

"The crash of the Ukrainian aircraft was a major and fatal plane crash. It will take 1-2 years to investigate it, and it will take 1-2 months to decipher the black box," CAOI chief Ali Abedzadeh said.