Deconfliction Line With Russia at US EUCOM Used Only in Past Couple of Days - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The deconfliction line between the United States and Russia in Ukraine is an open line that has existed at the European Command (EUCOM) Headquarters and has been used only for the past couple of days, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The deconfliction line between the United States and Russia in Ukraine is an open line that has existed at the European Command (EUCOM) Headquarters and has been used only for the past couple of days, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"The deconfliction line is basically an open phone line and it existed at European Command Headquarters. It's definitely under the purview of Gen. Walters as the European Command commander. It is bilateral," the official said.

The official also said the line is staffed on a daily basis but there are no updates at present as to "how much it's been used or to what degree it's been used."

However, the official reconfirmed that the deconfliction line is "in place" and "the Russians have acknowledged it."