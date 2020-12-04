UrduPoint.com
Decrease In Moldova's GDP In 2020 To Be Maximum In History - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moldova's GDP in 2020 will see the largest decrease in the history of the country, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday at a cabinet meeting.

"The second quarter of 2020 saw a sharp economic downturn recorded over the past 20 years - it was the decrease by 14 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Although the third quarter looks better, it is still clear that by the end of the year we will have a historic maximum in terms of GDP decline," Chicu said.

The prime minister noted that the government is developing optimal measures to support the economy and overcome the crisis. According to him, the main efforts are focused on the implementation of infrastructure projects; attraction of large-scale investments in state infrastructure, transport and logistics development; industrialization of the country; creation of new jobs and digitalization of the economy.

