Decrease in Russian Export of Iron Behind 2019 Drop in Trade With Turkey - Analyst

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The drop in trade between Russia and Turkey had been caused by decrease of Russian export of iron to Turkey, Vasilisa Baranova, a senior analyst from Moscow-based Analytical Credit Rating Agency, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Customs Service of Russia informed that the trade between Russia and Turkey in the period from January to July was $11.8 billion, suffering 10.4 percent year-on-year decrease.

"The current drop in trade between Russia and Turkey has occurred mainly because of decrease of our export of iron and steel there. If during last year's first five months we exported there $1.

6 billion worth of goods belonging to that category, during [the same period] this year we have exported roughly $1.1 billion worth," Baranova said.

She mentioned several potential reasons behind the decrease in iron export, such as price reduction, slowdown of Turkey's economy and growth of production in Russia.

Economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey has been growing considerably in recent years. According to the Russian Customs Service, trade went from $16.9 billion in 2016 to $25.4 billion just two years later, with Russia exporting mineral fuel, petroleum oils and iron, and Turkey exporting fruit, machinery and car parts.