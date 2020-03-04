Decree on April Elections Sends Message to 'Those Who Conspired Against Syria' - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The fact that Syria has officially scheduled a general election serves to remind everyone who has ever "conspired" against the Arab republic that the country is capable of tackling constitutional issues and ensuring a functioning legislature, Ahmad Meree, a member of national parliament, told Sputnik.

The elections were scheduled for April 13 on Tuesday by decree of President Bashar Assad.

"Yesterday's decree is a message to those who have conspired against Syria that Syria is able to address constitutional topics with high efficiency. Setting the date for parliamentary elections in Syria would neither affect the political process, nor hinder the serious efforts being exerted to reach a solution to the ongoing crisis," Meree said.

According to the lawmaker, the Syrian government will ensure that the country is not left without a functioning legislature.

"Syria won't face a legislative vacuum as the conspirators desire. The parliamentary elections will be held on time," he stated.

The last parliamentary elections in Syria were held in April 2016, which means that the four-year term of the current parliament expires next month. The announcement of the next elections comes as the government locks horns with militants and Turkish troops in the last terrorist stronghold, Idlib province. As part of parallel efforts, government delegates are taking part in the work of the constitutional committee, which is tasked with drafting a new constitution for the nation.