Deep European Recession This Year A Foregone Conclusion - IMF European Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Europe is almost certain to fall into recession this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund's European Department Director Poul M. Thomsen said on Wednesday.

"A deep European recession this year is a foregone conclusion," Thomsen wrote in a blog post. "COVID-19 has struck Europe with stunning ferocity."

Thomson said while there was no certainty on how long the crisis will last, what was known was the economic impact will be severe. "In Europe's major economies, nonessential services closed by government decree account for about one third of output."