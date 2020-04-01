UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deep European Recession This Year A Foregone Conclusion - IMF European Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:53 PM

Deep European Recession This Year A Foregone Conclusion - IMF European Director

Europe is almost certain to fall into recession this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund's European Department Director Poul M. Thomsen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Europe is almost certain to fall into recession this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund's European Department Director Poul M. Thomsen said on Wednesday.

"A deep European recession this year is a foregone conclusion," Thomsen wrote in a blog post. "COVID-19 has struck Europe with stunning ferocity."

Thomson said while there was no certainty on how long the crisis will last, what was known was the economic impact will be severe. "In Europe's major economies, nonessential services closed by government decree account for about one third of output."

Related Topics

Europe Post Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

8 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

25 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

30 minutes ago

DG Food Authority visits quarantine center, inspec ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.