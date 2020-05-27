UrduPoint.com
Deep UV-LEDs Developed By Japanese Firm Weaken COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

Deep ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) developed by the Japanese Nikkiso Co company are able to effectively weaken the coronavirus, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Deep ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) developed by the Japanese Nikkiso Co company are able to effectively weaken the coronavirus, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, UV-LEDs can reduce the COVID-19 infection capacity by over 99.9 percent and have no serious side-effects on the human body or environment.

The experiment on the effectiveness of UV-LEDs against the coronavirus was jointly conducted by Nikkiso Co and the University of Miyazaki, the news agency continued.

The experiment involved shining LEDs on a liquid culture of the virus for 30 seconds.

The discovery that deep UV light-emitting diodes weaken COVID-19 was found after three days of experiments.

"Along with washing hands and wearing protective clothing, we must combine various items to restore normal life. I hope this helps it," Hiroko Inagaki, an assistant professor at the university's medicine faculty, said during a press conference, as quoted by Kyodo.

Deep UV is also effective against allergens, and the Tokyo-based is using LEDs in its air purifier.

Moreover, shares of Nikkiso Co gained nearly 14 percent in value on Wednesday amid reports about the experiment.

