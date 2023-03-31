UrduPoint.com

Deepening Ties With China, India Of Great Importance To Russia- New Foreign Policy Concept

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The comprehensive deepening of ties and coordination with China and India is of particular importance to Russia, according to a new foreign policy concept released by the Kremlin on Friday.

"Of particular importance for Russia is the comprehensive deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centers of power ” China and India, the document read.

