UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deepfake Queen Elizabeth II To Speak On Megxit In Christmas Message On Channel 4

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Deepfake Queen Elizabeth II to Speak on Megxit in Christmas Message on Channel 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom's Channel 4 will air an alternative Christmas message in 2020 in which a deepfake version of Queen Elizabeth II speaks out on some "hurtful" moments of the passing year, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure to North America.

The message will be shown at 15:25 GMT on Friday.

"On the BBC, I haven't always been able to speak plainly and from the heart. So I am grateful to Channel 4 for giving me the opportunity to say whatever I like, without anyone putting words in my mouth," the deepfake Queen said in excerpts from the message, published by the channel on Thursday.

The "Queen" defined "trust" as a theme of her address.

"2020 has been a challenging year for us all. One thing that has sustained many of us is our families," she said, sitting at the desk with picture frames of Prince Harry and Meghan as well as of scandal-hit Prince Andrew.

"Her Majesty" went on to admit that she was "saddened by the departure of Harry and Meghan."

"There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians," she added.

In a bombshell announcement in January, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said that they were stepping back from their royal duties as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple said that they were going to become financially independent and divide their time between the UK and North America.

Throughout the year, media have closely watched their life in North America. Prince Andrew, in turn, has continued making headlines in connection with his friendship with late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Related Topics

Christmas Company Wife United Kingdom January 2020 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

8 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

29 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

54 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

56 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

1 hour ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.