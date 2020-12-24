Deepfake Queen Elizabeth II to Speak on Megxit in Christmas Message on Channel 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom's Channel 4 will air an alternative Christmas message in 2020 in which a deepfake version of Queen Elizabeth II speaks out on some "hurtful" moments of the passing year, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure to North America.

The message will be shown at 15:25 GMT on Friday.

"On the BBC, I haven't always been able to speak plainly and from the heart. So I am grateful to Channel 4 for giving me the opportunity to say whatever I like, without anyone putting words in my mouth," the deepfake Queen said in excerpts from the message, published by the channel on Thursday.

The "Queen" defined "trust" as a theme of her address.

"2020 has been a challenging year for us all. One thing that has sustained many of us is our families," she said, sitting at the desk with picture frames of Prince Harry and Meghan as well as of scandal-hit Prince Andrew.

"Her Majesty" went on to admit that she was "saddened by the departure of Harry and Meghan."

"There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians," she added.

In a bombshell announcement in January, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said that they were stepping back from their royal duties as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple said that they were going to become financially independent and divide their time between the UK and North America.

Throughout the year, media have closely watched their life in North America. Prince Andrew, in turn, has continued making headlines in connection with his friendship with late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.