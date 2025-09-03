Deer Population In Nara Park Hits Record High, Visitor Injuries Increase
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A deer preservation group in western Japan revealed Wednesday that the deer population in Nara Park, a tourist site, has increased for four consecutive years, reaching a record-high 1,465.
Injuries caused by the deer have also increased at the park, where visitors are allowed to feed the animals digestive and sugar-free crackers sold in nearby shops, according to the Nara prefectural government, which has begun warning tourists in multiple languages.
In a visual survey conducted by the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation in July, employing the same method used since 1953, staff counted the deer in the park, excluding restricted areas.
The group counted 315 adult males, 816 does and 334 fawns, with the total exceeding the previous year by 140 and the previous record of 1,388 in 2019. It said the deer population decreased in 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group cited the high number of fawns as the reason for the record-high population this year.
The prefectural government said injuries to visitors interacting with the deer have been on the rise since fiscal 2021, with 159 cases in fiscal 2024, of which 111 involved foreign tourists. It said excessive touching of the deer while taking photos and teasing them by withholding crackers have been linked to the injuries.
The prefectural government and related organizations have been distributing pamphlets in Japanese, English and Chinese requesting that tourists at Nara Park not touch the deer or provoke the animals, ahead of the mating season in late August.
"The deer in Nara Park are gentle and accustomed to humans, so it's easy to forget that they are wild animals," said Shu Ishikawa from the preservation group, adding he hopes visitors keep in mind that they are entering the habitat of the deer when they visit the park.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From World
-
PM directs to replicate China's quality standards at Pakistan hospitals13 minutes ago
-
Deer population in Nara Park hits record high, visitor injuries increase53 minutes ago
-
UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis as Israel continues blocking aid deliveries1 hour ago
-
Xi hails "unstoppable" national rejuvenation at V-Day commemorations2 hours ago
-
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade3 hours ago
-
Aid teams racing to reach survivors of deadly quake in eastern Afghanistan: UN14 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort16 hours ago
-
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians20 hours ago
-
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan21 hours ago
-
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe1 day ago
-
UN chief calls for strengthening multilateralism, appeals for Gaza peace at SCO summit1 day ago
-
Ahsan visits Tianjin to explore new opportunities for Pakistan under CPEC 2.01 day ago