Defeated Sabalenka moves up to ninth in WTA rankings

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Aryna Sabalenka's disappointment at losing the San Jose WTA final over the weekend may be offset to a small extent by her rise to number nine in the latest rankings released by the WTA on Monday.

The 21-year-old Belarusian, who was playing in her first final since winning the Shenzhen Open in China in January, was beaten in straight sets by China's Zheng Saisai.

But the points she collected from reaching the final means she moves ahead of Serena Williams who drops to 10.

Zheng was the week's biggest mover, climbing 17 places to 38.

Roland Garros winner Ashleigh Barty is still number one ahead of Naomi Osaka as the players head to Montreal where a lot of points are at stake.

WTA rankings as of August 5 1.

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,605 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,228 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,055 4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,933 5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,130 6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,785 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,737 8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,773 9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565 (+1) 10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,410 (-1) 11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,356 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,963 13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,875 14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,745 15. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,652 16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,647 17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,556 18. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,478 19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335 20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,180 ...

38. Zheng Saisai (CHN) 1360 (+17) 39. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 1,335 (-1) 56. Venus Williams (USA) 986 (-6) 81. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 740 (+1) ama/bsp/cw