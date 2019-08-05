UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defeated Sabalenka Moves Up To Ninth In WTA Rankings

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Defeated Sabalenka moves up to ninth in WTA rankings

Aryna Sabalenka's disappointment at losing the San Jose WTA final over the weekend may be offset to a small extent by her rise to number nine in the latest rankings released by the WTA on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Aryna Sabalenka's disappointment at losing the San Jose WTA final over the weekend may be offset to a small extent by her rise to number nine in the latest rankings released by the WTA on Monday.

The 21-year-old Belarusian, who was playing in her first final since winning the Shenzhen Open in China in January, was beaten in straight sets by China's Zheng Saisai.

But the points she collected from reaching the final means she moves ahead of Serena Williams who drops to 10.

Zheng was the week's biggest mover, climbing 17 places to 38.

Roland Garros winner Ashleigh Barty is still number one ahead of Naomi Osaka as the players head to Montreal where a lot of points are at stake.

WTA rankings as of August 5 1.

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,605 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,228 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,055 4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,933 5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,130 6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,785 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,737 8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,773 9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565 (+1) 10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,410 (-1) 11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,356 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,963 13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,875 14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,745 15. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,652 16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,647 17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,556 18. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,478 19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335 20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,180 ...

38. Zheng Saisai (CHN) 1360 (+17) 39. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 1,335 (-1) 56. Venus Williams (USA) 986 (-6) 81. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 740 (+1) ama/bsp/cw

Related Topics

USA China Victoria Shenzhen San Jose Osaka Madison January May August Maria Sharapova From Serena Williams

Recent Stories

India intends to prevent Pakistan from support to ..

18 seconds ago

Traffic, security arrangements around cattle marke ..

20 seconds ago

Division on the basis of religion, a part of BJP m ..

23 seconds ago

BJP using state machinery for completion of its ag ..

26 seconds ago

Abducted boy recovered after week in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Chinese scientists develop devilish shaped soft ro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.