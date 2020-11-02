Defeated Tanzanian presidential candidate Lissu arrested: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Tanzania's defeated opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu was arrested on Monday, over a call for mass protests against what he said were rigged elections, police told AFP.

"We have just arrested him in Dar es Salaam when he was disembarking from the European Union offices," Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said.

"It's in connection with the banned protest."