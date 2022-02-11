Defections hit rightwing hopeful in French presidential race

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The conservative right-wing challenger to Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential vote in April grappled Friday with a third high-profile desertion in a week, just days ahead of her inaugural campaign rally.

Valerie Pecresse, who surprised many in her Les Republicains party by clinching its Primary contest, has seen her polling numbers stagnate in recent weeks, leaving her behind both Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

Her team is banking on a major rally in Paris on Sunday to inject fresh momentum into Pecresse's bid, revealing a more personal side to the former budget minister and now president of the greater Paris region.

But on Wednesday, Eric Woerth, a Republicans heavyweight and her former colleague in the cabinet of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, surprised loyalists by announcing he would throw his weight behind Macron in the coming vote.

"I don't agree with the party's message" of a France that is "nostalgic and inward-looking," he told the Le Parisien daily -- reportedly without even warning Pecresse of the defection ahead of time.