Defector Hailed By Trump Seeks South Korean Parliament Seat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:04 PM

The crutch-wielding North Korean lauded by Donald Trump in a State of the Union address is seeking a seat of his own in the South's parliament to defend other defectors who have fled their reclusive homeland but often find themselves marginalised

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The crutch-wielding North Korean lauded by Donald Trump in a State of the Union address is seeking a seat of his own in the South's parliament to defend other defectors who have fled their reclusive homeland but often find themselves marginalised.

Ji Seong-ho was stealing coal to feed his starving family during a devastating 1990s famine when he fell from a train wagon.

The drop knocked out the then 13-year-old and a train ran him over, severing his left leg and hand. He was rushed to hospital and operated on without anaesthetic.

"My father was given a bag with his son's hand and leg" to bury, Ji recalled in an interview with AFP. "This was what he got for being loyal to the Party." A quarter of a century later and on the other side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, Ji is running for South Korea's main opposition, the conservative United Future Party, in legislative elections.

The vote takes place on April 15, the same day the nuclear-armed North will celebrate the 108th birthday of its late founder Kim Il Sung.

Ji's father was a loyal rank-and-file member of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

But that did nothing to protect his son from frequent beatings by guards who said his disabled body was "a disgrace to the Dear Leader" Kim Jong Il -- Kim Il Sung's son, and father to current ruler Kim Jong Un.

"I was crippled... because of a problem in the government, but they blamed us and tortured us," said Ji, who fled the North in 2006.

Swimming across the Tumen river to China with his brother's help, he went on a 10,000-kilometre (6,200-mile), six-month odyssey through Laos, Myanmar and Thailand to reach South Korea, where he was given a prosthetic leg and hand.

